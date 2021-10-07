Short Interest in BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) Expands By 27.6%

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 303,200 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the August 31st total of 237,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 205,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of NYSE BKT traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.21. 3,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,036. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.27. BlackRock Income Trust has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $6.51.

Get BlackRock Income Trust alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.0344 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKT. UBS Group AG grew its stake in BlackRock Income Trust by 116.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 956,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,843,000 after purchasing an additional 513,752 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,615,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Income Trust by 78.9% in the second quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 560,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 246,970 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Income Trust by 26.9% in the first quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 691,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 146,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Income Trust by 26.7% in the first quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 690,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after purchasing an additional 145,657 shares in the last quarter. 33.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackRock Income Trust

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 31, 1988 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.