Short Interest in Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL) Rises By 24.3%

Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the August 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BHLL opened at $0.16 on Thursday. Bunker Hill Mining has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.22.

Bunker Hill Mining Company Profile

Bunker Hill Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties. The company focuses on exploring for zinc, lead, and silver ores. It holds an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Bunker Hill mine, which includes 440 patented mining claims covering an area of approximately 5700 acres located in Idaho.

