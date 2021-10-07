Short Interest in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Grows By 32.9%

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, an increase of 32.9% from the August 31st total of 1,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 620,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 14,409 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $2,141,465.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 33,350 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $4,958,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 128,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,125,451.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,208 shares of company stock worth $12,826,682. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 11,574 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 647.1% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 28,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. 95.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CPT opened at $152.81 on Thursday. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $86.78 and a 52 week high of $154.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.25, a PEG ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $148.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.30.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 3.50%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

CPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Truist lifted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.00.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

