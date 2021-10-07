Short Interest in Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Increases By 22.1%

Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 305,200 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the August 31st total of 250,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 62,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.
In other Capstar Financial news, CFO Denis J. Duncan purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $168,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,240. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sam B. Devane purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.20 per share, for a total transaction of $42,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 10,560 shares of company stock worth $222,468. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 8.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Capstar Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $274,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Capstar Financial by 226.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 15,636 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in Capstar Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $450,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Capstar Financial by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. 39.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ CSTR traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.80. 42,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,004. The firm has a market cap of $483.15 million, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.38. Capstar Financial has a 12 month low of $10.16 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90.
Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 27.79%. The business had revenue of $32.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.21 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Capstar Financial will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 16.90%.
Capstar Financial Company Profile
CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses; commercial real estate loans; mortgage banking; and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.
