Short Interest in Cosmos Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:COSM) Drops By 20.9%

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:COSM) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the August 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS COSM traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.95. The company had a trading volume of 6,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,654. Cosmos has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $9.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.22.

Cosmos Company Profile

Cosmos Holdings, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the importation, exportation, distribution, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It also involves in the research and development of its business units, and acquisition of pharmaceutical companies. The firm offers over-the-counter drugs, branded and generic medicines, and dietary and vitamin supplements.

