Short Interest in Cosmos Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:COSM) Drops By 20.9%

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:COSM) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the August 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS COSM traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.95. The company had a trading volume of 6,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,654. Cosmos has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $9.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.22.
Cosmos Company Profile
