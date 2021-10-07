Short Interest in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Decreases By 27.5%

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 712,000 shares, a decline of 27.5% from the August 31st total of 982,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 367,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

CRH stock traded up $0.71 on Thursday, reaching $47.14. 538,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,235. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.86 and a 200-day moving average of $49.99. CRH has a twelve month low of $33.57 and a twelve month high of $53.99. The firm has a market cap of $36.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.39%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CRH by 60.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 630,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,638,000 after acquiring an additional 236,856 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in CRH by 16.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,564 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,201,000 after purchasing an additional 88,795 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CRH during the first quarter worth $80,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in CRH by 32.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 70,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 17,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CRH by 27.2% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 35,163 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 7,517 shares in the last quarter. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on CRH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.39.

About CRH

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

