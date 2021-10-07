Short Interest in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Decreases By 27.5%

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 712,000 shares, a decline of 27.5% from the August 31st total of 982,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 367,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.
CRH stock traded up $0.71 on Thursday, reaching $47.14. 538,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,235. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.86 and a 200-day moving average of $49.99. CRH has a twelve month low of $33.57 and a twelve month high of $53.99. The firm has a market cap of $36.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.39%.
Several research analysts have commented on CRH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.39.
About CRH
CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.
See Also: Intrinsic Value
Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.