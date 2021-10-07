Short Interest in Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Rises By 31.4%

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 544,200 shares, an increase of 31.4% from the August 31st total of 414,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

CURLF stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.45. 204,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 877,402. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.77 and a 200-day moving average of $13.34. Curaleaf has a 52-week low of $7.06 and a 52-week high of $18.38.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CURLF shares. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Curaleaf to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Curaleaf in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Curaleaf in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.75 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.79.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with interest in medical and wellness cannabis operations. It operates through the Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations segments. The Cannabis Operations segment includes the production and sale of cannabis via retail and wholesale channels.

