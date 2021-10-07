Short Interest in Dakota Territory Resource Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTRC) Grows By 34.8%

Dakota Territory Resource Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTRC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 34.8% from the August 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of Dakota Territory Resource stock opened at $4.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.59. Dakota Territory Resource has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $8.99.
About Dakota Territory Resource
