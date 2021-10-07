Short Interest in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Expands By 30.6%

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,590,000 shares, a growth of 30.6% from the August 31st total of 9,640,000 shares. Currently, 20.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days.
Shares of NYSE:DKS traded up $2.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $120.01. The company had a trading volume of 64,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,953,690. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.10. The company has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.94. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a one year low of $50.88 and a one year high of $147.39.
DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.28. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 50.69%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 10,011 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.08, for a total value of $1,452,395.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.39, for a total transaction of $102,172.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,123 shares of company stock worth $9,468,718 in the last quarter. 30.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,678 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 3,300 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,260 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,278 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,873,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.04% of the company’s stock.
DKS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $98.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $128.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.35.
About DICK’S Sporting Goods
Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.
Read More: Yield Curve
Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.