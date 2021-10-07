Short Interest in Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FLMNF) Grows By 27.8%

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FLMNF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the August 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 23.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:FLMNF traded down $9.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.25. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413. Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $74.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.05.
Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
