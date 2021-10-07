Short Interest in Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FLMNF) Grows By 27.8%

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FLMNF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the August 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 23.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FLMNF traded down $9.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.25. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413. Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $74.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.05.

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft engages in the investment in and operation of optical and hearing aid businesses. The company manufactures and sells visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses and accessories, and various merchandise, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

