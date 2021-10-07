Short Interest in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Expands By 30.0%

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 959,100 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the August 31st total of 737,600 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 274,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

In related news, Director Peter C. Browning sold 22,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total transaction of $1,064,175.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 89,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.12 per share, for a total transaction of $3,848,330.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 240,729 shares of company stock valued at $11,501,175 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GMS. FMR LLC increased its holdings in GMS by 34.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,325,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,074,000 after purchasing an additional 857,486 shares during the period. Coliseum Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GMS by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 4,548,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,920,000 after purchasing an additional 581,851 shares in the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of GMS during the 1st quarter worth about $23,750,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of GMS by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,931,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,001,000 after purchasing an additional 458,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of GMS by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,951,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,213,000 after purchasing an additional 431,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMS stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.93. The stock had a trading volume of 203,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,387. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.76. GMS has a 52 week low of $22.07 and a 52 week high of $53.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.78 million. GMS had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that GMS will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GMS shares. Stephens raised GMS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on GMS from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on GMS from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GMS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.29.

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

