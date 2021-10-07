Short Interest in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) Drops By 22.4%

Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 254,800 shares, a drop of 22.4% from the August 31st total of 328,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.
HBP traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.37. 59,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,577. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.37. The firm has a market cap of $147.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 2.53. Huttig Building Products has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.08.
Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. Huttig Building Products had a return on equity of 57.51% and a net margin of 3.42%. The company had revenue of $247.40 million for the quarter.
Huttig Building Products Company Profile
Huttig Building Products, Inc engages in the domestic distribution of millwork, building materials, and wood products. It offers its services to new residential construction and in-home improvement, remodeling, and repair work. The company was founded by William H. Huttig and Charles H. Huttig in 1885 and is headquartered in St.
