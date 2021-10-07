Short Interest in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) Drops By 22.4%

Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 254,800 shares, a drop of 22.4% from the August 31st total of 328,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

HBP traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.37. 59,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,577. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.37. The firm has a market cap of $147.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 2.53. Huttig Building Products has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. Huttig Building Products had a return on equity of 57.51% and a net margin of 3.42%. The company had revenue of $247.40 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Huttig Building Products by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Huttig Building Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huttig Building Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huttig Building Products by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 47,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Huttig Building Products by 363.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 40,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

Huttig Building Products Company Profile

Huttig Building Products, Inc engages in the domestic distribution of millwork, building materials, and wood products. It offers its services to new residential construction and in-home improvement, remodeling, and repair work. The company was founded by William H. Huttig and Charles H. Huttig in 1885 and is headquartered in St.

