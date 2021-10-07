Short Interest in IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) Declines By 18.0%

IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,300 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the August 31st total of 113,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 268,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other IMARA news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 1,666,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,996.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 39.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IMARA by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,645,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,903,000 after purchasing an additional 399,389 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IMARA by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 456,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 12,535 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of IMARA by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 106,705 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of IMARA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,530,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IMARA by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.64% of the company’s stock.

IMRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered IMARA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered IMARA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of IMARA stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $3.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,970. IMARA has a 1 year low of $3.61 and a 1 year high of $29.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.53. The company has a market capitalization of $98.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 3.31.

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IMARA will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IMARA

IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, an oral, once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

