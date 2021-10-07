Short Interest in IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) Declines By 19.1%

IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the August 31st total of 1,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ:IMV traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.60. The stock had a trading volume of 133,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,860. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.43 million, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.49. IMV has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.11.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. IMV had a negative return on equity of 99.76% and a negative net margin of 11,386.18%. Research analysts forecast that IMV will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of IMV in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised IMV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on IMV in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on IMV from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on IMV in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1.38 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.93.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMV. First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in IMV by 252.4% in the second quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 162,365 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in IMV by 5.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 148,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 7,384 shares during the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. lifted its position in IMV by 85.2% in the second quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 43,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in IMV by 13,722.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 41,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in IMV in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

IMV Company Profile

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in providing a novel class of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases including COVID-19. The company leverages its delivery platform (DPX) that programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust and sustained target killing capabilities.

