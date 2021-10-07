Short Interest in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Rises By 35.1%

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,500 shares, an increase of 35.1% from the August 31st total of 114,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 346,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ INTA opened at $24.24 on Thursday. Intapp has a 12-month low of $23.25 and a 12-month high of $40.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.30.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.29. On average, analysts predict that Intapp will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTA. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Intapp in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,571,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp during the second quarter valued at about $17,487,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp during the second quarter valued at about $14,362,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp during the second quarter valued at about $13,300,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp during the second quarter valued at about $10,197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Intapp from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on Intapp from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Bank of America started coverage on Intapp in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Intapp from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Intapp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.60.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

