Short Interest in Karora Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRRGF) Expands By 24.7%

Karora Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRRGF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 885,600 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the August 31st total of 710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 265,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Karora Resources from C$5.85 to C$6.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Karora Resources from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Karora Resources from C$5.65 to C$5.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

OTCMKTS:KRRGF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.77. 83,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,702. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.63. Karora Resources has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $3.88.

Karora Resources, Inc is a mineral resource company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of base metal and platinum group metal properties. Its gold producing operations are the Beta Hunt Mine and the Higginsville. The company was founded on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

