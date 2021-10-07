Short Interest in L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Expands By 34.4%

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,800 shares, an increase of 34.4% from the August 31st total of 36,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of FSTR opened at $15.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.29. L.B. Foster has a twelve month low of $13.16 and a twelve month high of $19.47. The stock has a market cap of $171.29 million, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. L.B. Foster had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $154.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.74 million. Analysts expect that L.B. Foster will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSTR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of L.B. Foster by 58.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L.B. Foster during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Barington Capital Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of L.B. Foster during the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of L.B. Foster during the second quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of L.B. Foster during the second quarter valued at approximately $460,000. 63.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FSTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L.B. Foster from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of L.B. Foster from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of L.B. Foster from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

L.B. Foster Company Profile

L.B. Foster Co engages in providing products and services for the rail industry and solutions to support infrastructure projects. It operates through the following segments: Rail Technologies & Services and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail Technologies & Services segment comprises of manufacturing and distribution businesses that provide products and services for freight and passenger railroads and industrial companies.

