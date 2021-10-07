Short Interest in Medacta Group SA (OTCMKTS:MEDGF) Declines By 20.0%

Medacta Group SA (OTCMKTS:MEDGF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the August 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Medacta Group in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Medacta Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

OTCMKTS:MEDGF remained flat at $$123.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.50. Medacta Group has a 12 month low of $123.50 and a 12 month high of $123.50.

Medacta Group SA develops, manufactures, and distributes orthopedic and spinal surgery medical devices in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers personalized kinematic models and 3D planning tools for use in hip, knee, shoulder, sports medicine, and spine procedures. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Castel San Pietro, Switzerland.

