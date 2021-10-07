Short Interest in Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) Increases By 26.4%

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 238,900 shares, a growth of 26.4% from the August 31st total of 189,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 134,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Separately, Bloom Burton assumed coverage on Medicenna Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Medicenna Therapeutics stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.63. The stock had a trading volume of 135,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,874. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.34 million, a PE ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 1.22. Medicenna Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $6.84.

Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Research analysts forecast that Medicenna Therapeutics will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDNA. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new position in Medicenna Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $3,910,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Medicenna Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $2,146,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in Medicenna Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $807,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Medicenna Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $500,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Medicenna Therapeutics by 8.9% in the second quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 915,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. 9.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medicenna Therapeutics

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company. It engages in development and commercialization of selective versions of IL-2, IL-4 and IL-13 Superkines and Empowered Cytokines for the treatment of cancers. The company was founded by Fahar Merchant and Rosemina Merchant on February 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

