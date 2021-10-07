Short Interest in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Drops By 19.0%

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 307,200 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the August 31st total of 379,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 980,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NWG. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in NatWest Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in NatWest Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in NatWest Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in NatWest Group by 17.4% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in NatWest Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWG stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $6.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,137,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,152. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.90 and its 200-day moving average is $5.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. NatWest Group has a 52-week low of $2.77 and a 52-week high of $6.30.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. NatWest Group had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.081 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.79.

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

