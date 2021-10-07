Short Interest in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) Decreases By 26.5%

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a drop of 26.5% from the August 31st total of 34,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 during the 1st quarter worth $2,844,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 113,911 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 9,528 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 by 178.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,556 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 4,847 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 181,983 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 33,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 12.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NXR traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.11. 21,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,845. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 has a twelve month low of $15.69 and a twelve month high of $20.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.82.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 Company Profile

Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Portfolio 3 operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its primary objective is current income exempt from regular federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on May 28, 1992 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.