Short Interest in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Drops By 27.7%

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,830,000 shares, a decline of 27.7% from the August 31st total of 2,530,000 shares. Approximately 7.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 757,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

In other news, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 57,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $1,726,236.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nithya B. Das sold 20,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $710,809.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 271,549 shares of company stock worth $8,441,942 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OLO by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OLO by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Nellore Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OLO in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of OLO by 137.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of OLO in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OLO traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.31. The stock had a trading volume of 661,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,189. OLO has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $49.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.19 and its 200-day moving average is $33.33.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $35.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OLO will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

