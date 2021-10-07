Short Interest in Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Grows By 19.1%

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,680,000 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the August 31st total of 2,250,000 shares. Currently, 30.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 517,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

In other news, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $318,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total value of $348,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 402,693 shares of company stock worth $6,997,914. Company insiders own 53.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ontrak during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Ontrak by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ontrak in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Ontrak by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ontrak during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OTRK shares. Cowen cut Ontrak from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Ontrak from $35.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. B. Riley lowered Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

NASDAQ OTRK opened at $9.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.29 million, a P/E ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 2.14. Ontrak has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $99.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.21. Ontrak had a negative return on equity of 24.37% and a negative net margin of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $26.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.01 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Ontrak will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ontrak

Ontrak, Inc provides data analytics based behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans. It offers services through its platform OnTrak solution which is designed to improve member health and at the same time, lower costs to the insurer for underserved populations where behavioral health conditions cause or exacerbate co-existing medical conditions.

