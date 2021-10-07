Short Interest in Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI) Drops By 20.8%

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,600 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the August 31st total of 145,900 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

NASDAQ:PTPI traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $1.70. The stock had a trading volume of 63,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,912. Petros Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $5.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.91.

Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.46 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Petros Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Petros Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Petros Pharmaceuticals by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Petros Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in Petros Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. 9.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Petros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in identifying, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics for men's health issues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Prescription Medications and Medical Devices. The company develops H100, a novel and patented topical formulation candidate for the treatment of acute Peyronie's disease.

