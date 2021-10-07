Short Interest in Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF) Declines By 26.8%

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,785,300 shares, a drop of 26.8% from the August 31st total of 3,805,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 163.8 days.
Shares of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China stock opened at $6.64 on Thursday. Ping An Insurance has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $13.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.66.
About Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China
