Short Interest in Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF) Declines By 26.8%

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,785,300 shares, a drop of 26.8% from the August 31st total of 3,805,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 163.8 days.

Shares of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China stock opened at $6.64 on Thursday. Ping An Insurance has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $13.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.66.

About Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

