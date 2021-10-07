Short Interest in Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Rises By 20.1%

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,800 shares, an increase of 20.1% from the August 31st total of 78,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. initiated coverage on Repsol in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Repsol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. HSBC set a $11.01 target price on Repsol and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Thursday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.55.

Shares of Repsol stock opened at $13.27 on Thursday. Repsol has a 1-year low of $5.94 and a 1-year high of $13.99. The company has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.29, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.30.

Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.

