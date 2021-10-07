Short Interest in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) Decreases By 21.0%

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 588,700 shares, a decline of 21.0% from the August 31st total of 745,300 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 721,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of NYSE SD traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.27. 772,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,522. SandRidge Energy has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $14.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,258.26 and a beta of 3.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.68.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a return on equity of 27.73% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $34.20 million during the quarter.

SandRidge Energy declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 10th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and natural gas company to reacquire up to 8.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SD. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in SandRidge Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in SandRidge Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in SandRidge Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 1,978.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,232 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 123,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,135 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. 34.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SandRidge Energy

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates in United States Mid-Continent, and North Park Basin of Colorado. The company was founded by Noah Malone Mitchell III in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma, OK.

