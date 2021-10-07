Short Interest in SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNWV) Rises By 26.7%

SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNWV) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,500 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the August 31st total of 1,034,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 331,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SNWV opened at $0.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $57.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of -0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.15. SANUWAVE Health has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.24.

About SANUWAVE Health

SANUWAVE Health, Inc is a shockwave technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of patented noninvasive, biological response activating devices. Its portfolio of healthcare products and product candidates activate biologic signaling and angiogenic responses, including new vascularization and microcirculatory improvement, helping to restore the body’s normal healing processes and regeneration.

