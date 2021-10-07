Short Interest in SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNWV) Rises By 26.7%

SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNWV) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,500 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the August 31st total of 1,034,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 331,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SNWV opened at $0.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $57.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of -0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.15. SANUWAVE Health has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.24.
