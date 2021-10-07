Short Interest in SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Increases By 25.3%

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 867,300 shares, an increase of 25.3% from the August 31st total of 692,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 48.2 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a research note on Monday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. TD Securities increased their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SNCAF opened at $25.87 on Thursday. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 12 month low of $13.16 and a 12 month high of $30.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.58.

SNC-Lavalin Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and construction services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Design & Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects. The EDPM segment include consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services around the world, except for the Canadian market.

