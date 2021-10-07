Short Interest in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Decreases By 20.1%

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,870,000 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the August 31st total of 7,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

SPLK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Splunk from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Summit Insights increased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$140.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Splunk has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.10.

Get Splunk alerts:

In other Splunk news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.68, for a total transaction of $48,754.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,025,586.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,639 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,931 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boothe Investment Group Inc. raised its position in Splunk by 3.0% during the third quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 48,078 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Splunk by 8.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,840 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Splunk by 8.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 195,176 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,218,000 after purchasing an additional 15,430 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in shares of Splunk by 34.9% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 7,423 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Splunk by 3.1% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,445 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPLK stock opened at $146.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.93 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.74. Splunk has a 52 week low of $110.28 and a 52 week high of $222.19.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $605.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.27 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 49.60% and a negative return on equity of 55.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Splunk will post -5.71 EPS for the current year.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.