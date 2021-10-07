Short Interest in TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Drops By 16.7%

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 613,900 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the August 31st total of 737,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 250,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, major shareholder China Investment Corp sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $12,330,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Get TPG RE Finance Trust alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 3.8% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 36,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 0.6% in the second quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 269,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 93.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 4.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 64,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 1.4% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 208,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

TRTX stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.75. 5,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,185. The company has a current ratio of 362.16, a quick ratio of 362.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $982.34 million, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.71. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $14.55.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. TPG RE Finance Trust had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 44.06%. On average, equities research analysts predict that TPG RE Finance Trust will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.53%. This is a boost from TPG RE Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -69.06%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on TPG RE Finance Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.90.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.