Short Interest in Turmeric Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMPM) Grows By 29.0%

Turmeric Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMPM) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 29.0% from the August 31st total of 6,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Turmeric Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turmeric Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Turmeric Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Turmeric Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Turmeric Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. 43.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TMPM stock opened at $9.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.74 and its 200-day moving average is $9.80. Turmeric Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $11.28.

Turmeric Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

