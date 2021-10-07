Short Interest in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Rises By 32.7%

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,880,000 shares, a growth of 32.7% from the August 31st total of 5,940,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 78.8% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.05.

Union Pacific stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $211.48. The stock had a trading volume of 44,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,925,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86. Union Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $171.50 and a fifty-two week high of $231.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

