Short Interest in VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Grows By 31.1%

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,900 shares, a growth of 31.1% from the August 31st total of 57,900 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 92,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

NYSE VOC traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.87. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,472. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.31 and its 200-day moving average is $4.14. VOC Energy Trust has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $5.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 2.00.

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.33 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.0988 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.11%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 406.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 181,602 shares during the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. bought a new position in VOC Energy Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $420,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 172.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,083 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,418 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in VOC Energy Trust by 134.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,373 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,517 shares during the period. 4.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VOC Energy Trust Company Profile

VOC Energy Trust is a statutory trust. It engages in the acquisition and holding of net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. The company was founded on November 3, 2010 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

