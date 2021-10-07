Short Interest in Yellowstone Acquisition (NASDAQ:YSAC) Increases By 22.3%

Yellowstone Acquisition (NASDAQ:YSAC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, an increase of 22.3% from the August 31st total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Yellowstone Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $2,481,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yellowstone Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $998,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Yellowstone Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $2,902,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Yellowstone Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Yellowstone Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,695,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ YSAC opened at $10.10 on Thursday. Yellowstone Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.91 and a 12-month high of $10.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.06.

Yellowstone Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Omaha, Nebraska.

