Short Interest in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Increases By 37.0%

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,850,000 shares, an increase of 37.0% from the August 31st total of 2,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 440,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZYME shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James set a $74.00 price objective on Zymeworks and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Zymeworks in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Zymeworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zymeworks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.13.

In other Zymeworks news, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 12,669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $457,604.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 272,994 shares in the company, valued at $9,860,543.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZYME. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 331.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,142 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 10,663 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 1.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 112.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 215,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 51.9% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 26,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 9,191 shares in the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZYME stock opened at $28.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 0.98. Zymeworks has a one year low of $24.82 and a one year high of $59.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.37.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 million. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 1,073.23% and a negative return on equity of 57.78%. Research analysts anticipate that Zymeworks will post -4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

