SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) PT Raised to $40.00 at Truist

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Truist from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 46.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SBOW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, September 11th. Truist Securities upgraded SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Get SilverBow Resources alerts:

SBOW traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 994 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,911. SilverBow Resources has a 52 week low of $3.95 and a 52 week high of $30.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.33 and its 200-day moving average is $17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $348.22 million, a PE ratio of 31.73 and a beta of 2.65.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.03. SilverBow Resources had a return on equity of 47.32% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $69.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that SilverBow Resources will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBOW. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 146.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 20,630 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 424,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 33,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 1,301.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,781 shares in the last quarter. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SilverBow Resources

SilverBow Resources, Inc is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. It engages in the acquiring and developing assets in the Eagle Ford Shale. The company was founded on October 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for SilverBow Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverBow Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.