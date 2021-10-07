Simplex Trading LLC Has $498,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN)

Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN) by 1,098.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,247 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $705,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 65,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 24,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF alerts:

FAN opened at $20.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.64. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $17.73 and a twelve month high of $26.14.

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

Featured Story: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.