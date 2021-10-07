Sit Investment Associates Inc. Invests $38.25 Million in Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,370,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,251,000. Cornerstone Total Return Fund accounts for approximately 0.9% of Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Sit Investment Associates Inc. owned approximately 8.46% of Cornerstone Total Return Fund as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRF. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 58.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,985 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 7,347 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 50.0% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,831 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 29,292 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the second quarter worth about $288,000. DCM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 9.5% during the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 94.7% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 15,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 7,648 shares in the last quarter. 19.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cornerstone Total Return Fund alerts:

In other Cornerstone Total Return Fund news, Director Matthew Morris sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $164,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

CRF traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $12.84. 5,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,799. Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.29 and a twelve month high of $13.65.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1537 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.36%.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Profile

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund, which engages in seeking capital appreciation with current income. The company was founded on March 16, 1973 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.