Sit Investment Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,091,012 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 128,432 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $18,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BHK. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 412.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $167,000.

Get BlackRock Core Bond Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE BHK traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.79. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,517. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 1 year low of $14.97 and a 1 year high of $17.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.23.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%.

About BlackRock Core Bond Trust

BlackRock Core Bond Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and capital appreciation. Its investments include a broad range of bonds, including corporate bonds, US government and agency securities and mortgage-related securities. The company was founded on November 30, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.