Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 111,275 Shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,354,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 111,275 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. owned about 11.63% of John Hancock Income Securities Trust worth $21,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JHS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in John Hancock Income Securities Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Income Securities Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. 29.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JHS traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $15.73. The company had a trading volume of 13,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,812. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $16.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.191 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust Company Profile

John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.

