Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 11,825 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,825 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $15,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 123,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,205,000 after acquiring an additional 19,924 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 573.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,005,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,837,000 after purchasing an additional 856,082 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 25,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 41,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 161,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $10,033,855.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $4,924,212.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at $996,807.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 640,316 shares of company stock worth $39,732,619 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.23. 204,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,131,695. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.51 and a 52 week high of $65.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.64.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 54.05%.

MDLZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.08.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

