Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 3,025 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,770 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,025 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $26,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 25,977 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares in the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 3,859 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its stake in The Home Depot by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 16,834 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,051,000 after buying an additional 7,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in The Home Depot by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 231,548 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $73,838,000 after buying an additional 17,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total transaction of $375,765.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. OTR Global downgraded shares of The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $345.00.

HD traded up $7.49 on Thursday, reaching $337.85. The stock had a trading volume of 53,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,902,476. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $345.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $330.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $321.91. The company has a market cap of $356.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

