SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) by 236.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,143,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 803,164 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $17,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 0.7% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 137,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in SITE Centers by 6.6% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in SITE Centers by 9.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in SITE Centers by 1.0% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 125,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in SITE Centers by 11.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the period. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

SITC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SITE Centers from $15.75 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on SITE Centers from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on SITE Centers in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.89.

SITC opened at $16.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 182.46 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. SITE Centers Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $16.52.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. SITE Centers had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 2.53%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.48%.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC).

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.