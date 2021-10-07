SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,536 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.72% of SiTime worth $17,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of SiTime by 160.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,464,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,396,000 after purchasing an additional 901,966 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SiTime by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 883,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,096,000 after buying an additional 128,293 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in SiTime by 2,491.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 122,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,069,000 after buying an additional 117,681 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in SiTime by 299.7% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 155,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,347,000 after buying an additional 116,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of SiTime by 34.3% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 338,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,414,000 after purchasing an additional 86,574 shares in the last quarter. 63.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.15, for a total value of $33,022.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.25, for a total transaction of $393,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,343 shares of company stock valued at $14,649,561. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SITM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital upped their price objective on SiTime from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $236.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on SiTime from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on SiTime from $175.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on SiTime from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.00.

NASDAQ:SITM opened at $213.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,349.75, a PEG ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.07. SiTime Co. has a twelve month low of $75.81 and a twelve month high of $239.68.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.23. SiTime had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $44.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.04 million. The business’s revenue was up 107.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

