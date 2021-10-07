SKALE Network (SKL) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $38.88 Million

SKALE Network (CURRENCY:SKL) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. Over the last week, SKALE Network has traded 17.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SKALE Network coin can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000610 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SKALE Network has a market capitalization of $704.03 million and approximately $38.88 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.45 or 0.00050293 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.71 or 0.00232189 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.41 or 0.00105209 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00011989 BTC.

SKALE Network Coin Profile

SKALE Network is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 4,276,664,349 coins and its circulating supply is 2,114,148,528 coins. SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @SkaleNetwork . The official website for SKALE Network is skale.network . SKALE Network’s official message board is skale.network/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users. N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network. SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California and also operates in Kharkiv, Ukraine. “

SKALE Network Coin Trading

