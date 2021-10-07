Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 266,800 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the August 31st total of 319,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 279,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

EDTK stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $1.24. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,840. Skillful Craftsman Education Technology has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $5.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology during the first quarter worth $758,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology during the second quarter worth $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology during the first quarter worth $38,000. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited provides vocational online education and technology services to college students and graduates in the People's Republic of China. Its education services cover a range of subjects, including vocational, continuing, and basic education, as well as higher education.

