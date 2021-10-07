Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CRO Sells $483,140.00 in Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total value of $483,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Michael Arntz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Smartsheet alerts:

On Friday, September 10th, Michael Arntz sold 3,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $225,000.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Michael Arntz sold 3,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.73, for a total value of $218,190.00.

Shares of NYSE SMAR opened at $65.92 on Thursday. Smartsheet Inc has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $85.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.29 and a 200-day moving average of $67.74. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.82 and a beta of 1.41.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.57% and a negative net margin of 31.00%. The company had revenue of $131.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 36,500.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 24.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 97,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,043,000 after acquiring an additional 19,244 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the second quarter worth about $313,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 36.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 41,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 11,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the second quarter worth about $868,000. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SMAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Smartsheet from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Smartsheet from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.