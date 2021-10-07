Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CRO Sells $483,140.00 in Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total value of $483,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Michael Arntz also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 10th, Michael Arntz sold 3,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $225,000.00.
- On Monday, August 2nd, Michael Arntz sold 3,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.73, for a total value of $218,190.00.
Shares of NYSE SMAR opened at $65.92 on Thursday. Smartsheet Inc has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $85.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.29 and a 200-day moving average of $67.74. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.82 and a beta of 1.41.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 36,500.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 24.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 97,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,043,000 after acquiring an additional 19,244 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the second quarter worth about $313,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 36.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 41,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 11,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the second quarter worth about $868,000. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
SMAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Smartsheet from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Smartsheet from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.50.
Smartsheet Company Profile
Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.
