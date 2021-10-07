SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Trading Up 6.3%

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) shares were up 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.43 and last traded at $5.40. Approximately 19,028 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 8,891,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.08.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SDC shares. Craig Hallum lowered SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of SmileDirectClub from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Stephens cut SmileDirectClub from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.36.

Get SmileDirectClub alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 2.60.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 12.65% and a negative net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $174.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other SmileDirectClub news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $2,650,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SDC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 39.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 4,246 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 142,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SmileDirectClub by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,150,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,487,000 after acquiring an additional 133,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 28,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

About SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC)

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.