Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $253.86 Million

Brokerages forecast that Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) will announce sales of $253.86 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Snap One’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $257.70 million and the lowest is $246.80 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Snap One will report full year sales of $994.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $993.00 million to $995.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Snap One.

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $253.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.97 million.

SNPO has been the subject of several research reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Snap One in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Snap One in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Snap One in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Snap One in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Snap One in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.70.

Shares of Snap One stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,641. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.50. Snap One has a 52-week low of $14.21 and a 52-week high of $23.81.

Snap One Company Profile

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

